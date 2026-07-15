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India-U.K. FTA Signed: Textiles, Footwear, Marine Exports To Gain; Scotch Tariffs To Fall

India-U.K. FTA Signed: Textiles, Footwear, Marine Exports To Gain; Scotch Tariffs To Fall

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 15, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026, 2:55 PM IST

 

India and the UK have signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking a major step in strengthening bilateral economic ties. The deal is expected to provide a significant boost to sectors such as textiles, footwear, garments, and marine products by improving export opportunities. Karishma Asoodani, Business Today explains that Indian consumers could also benefit as tariffs on British Scotch whisky will be reduced in phases over the next decade. However, challenges remain around steel exports and the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which could create hurdles. Watch this video for a complete breakdown of the agreement and its impact.

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