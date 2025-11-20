India-US Deal Could Spark Major FII Inflows, Says Nischal Maheshwari

Market expert Nischal Maheshwari believe the IT sector is entering an attractive phase, especially for long-term value buyers. While midcap IT stocks delivered strong gains over the past 1–2 quarters on the back of higher growth and momentum, the valuations there are now stretched. This shifts the focus toward large-cap IT, which has corrected sharply and currently offers compelling value. Large IT firms, many of which are debt-free and hold substantial cash reserves, also strengthen their appeal through buybacks and healthy dividend yields. With stabilizing global cues and improving sector sentiment, analysts expect large-cap IT companies to stage a strong comeback this year. As valuations turn favorable, fresh money is likely to flow into blue-chip IT names.