India-US Trade Deadlock Weighs On Market | Where’s The Opportunity?

In an extensive interview, Ajit Dayal, founder of Quantum Advisors, stated that in the controversy involving Jane Street, the firm was playing a 'Wild West game' with products approved by the regulator. Dayal also made a significant revelation that the U.S. dollar has lost 99% of its value against gold since President Nixon took it off the gold standard in 1971. He expressed deep concern over the state of corporate governance in India, claiming it has 'become worse' and that market regulator SEBI has largely failed to protect minority shareholders. Dayal also discussed global economic uncertainty, his 12-20-80 asset allocation strategy for investors, and noted that while domestic capital is a strength, India is still missing opportunities to attract significant foreign capital due to governance and valuation concerns.