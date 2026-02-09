India-U.S. Trade Deal Gives Exporters Tariff Edge; Trident Sees Volumes, Profits Rising

India’s export-oriented sectors are set to benefit from the new India-U.S. trade framework, with reciprocal tariffs fixed at 18%, lower than competing nations such as Vietnam and Bangladesh. Speaking to Business Today, Trident Chairman Emeritus Rajendra Gupta said the reduced tariff creates a clear competitive advantage for Indian exporters, particularly in home textiles. Rajendra Gupta expects export volumes and profitability to improve over the next few quarters as U.S. retailers return to restocking and demand normalises. While margins may take time to recover fully, he remains optimistic about growth driven by rising volumes and expanding market access. He also highlighted fresh opportunities emerging from trade agreements with the EU and the UK, which could support capacity expansion and long-term export growth.