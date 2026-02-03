Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
India - US Trade Deal Ignites Markets: Stocks, Sectors And Big Calls

India - US Trade Deal Ignites Markets: Stocks, Sectors And Big Calls

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 3, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 3, 2026, 3:11 PM IST

In Business Today's "What's Hot" segment, anchor Sakshi Batra discusses the major US-India trade deal announced by President Donald Trump on February 2, 2026, slashing US tariffs on Indian exports from 50% (including 25% reciprocal + 25% punitive) to 18%, effective immediately, in exchange for India halting Russian oil purchases and increasing US imports (e.g., energy, agriculture). Economist Karan Basin calls the 18% rate a "sweet surprise," boosting India's competitiveness over neighbors like Vietnam/Bangladesh, easing rupee concerns, and paving a smoother path to Viksit Bharat. He notes pharma/electronics remain largely unaffected (zero tariffs), while textiles, gems/jewellery, and most exports gain significantly; fine print awaited on exclusions and concessions. Market expert Prashanth Tapase highlights broad rally in export sectors, chemicals, gems/jewellery, auto ancillaries, IT with Nifty up ~2.5%. He favors IT, auto ancillaries, and select names, advising caution on immediate buys post-spike, awaiting clarity. Panel sees lifted overhangs, potential FII reversal, earnings pickup, and shift from gold/silver to equities for long-term portfolios.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended