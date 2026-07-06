India Vs Global Markets: Devina Mehra Explains Rupee Risk, PMS Strategy And Diversification

As interest in overseas investing grows, more investors are looking beyond Indian markets to diversify their portfolios. Devina Mehra, Founder & CMD, First Global, says global diversification is important for long-term wealth creation, but cautions against blindly investing in overseas products without understanding global markets. She believes many international investment offerings have struggled to match their benchmarks despite strong global equity performance, highlighting the importance of experience and research. While diversification remains essential, investors should avoid chasing trends and focus on disciplined asset allocation