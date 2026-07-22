IndiaMART Q1 Earnings | Founder & CEO Dinesh Agarwal On Growth, Demand & FY27 Outlook

IndiaMART InterMESH reported a steady set of Q1 FY27 earnings, with consolidated net profit rising 12.2% year-on-year to ₹172 crore, while revenue grew 11.4% to ₹414 crore. EBITDA increased 9.7% to ₹147 crore, although EBITDA margin moderated slightly to 35.4%. Other income also rose to ₹107 crore during the quarter. In this exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of IndiaMART, discusses the company's quarterly performance, demand trends across MSMEs, digital adoption, profitability, margin outlook, customer acquisition, and growth strategy. What are the key drivers for the business going forward, and what can investors expect in FY27? Watch the full interview for insights from the management.