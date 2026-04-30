Business Today
Subscribe
ElectionBT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Indian Bank Q4 Decoded | Growth, Asset Quality & Fundraising Plans | Binod Kumar Live

Indian Bank Q4 Decoded | Growth, Asset Quality & Fundraising Plans | Binod Kumar Live

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 30, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 30, 2026, 5:45 PM IST

Strong earnings and steady growth - Indian Bank continues to stand out in the PSU banking space. In this exclusive conversation, MD & CEO Binod Kumar breaks down Q4 performance, growth outlook, and future strategy. With consistent profitability, improving asset quality, and robust credit growth guidance of 11-13%, the bank remains confident despite global headwinds. Retail and MSME segments continue to drive momentum, while digital adoption surges with over 90% transactions happening online. From expansion plans to cybersecurity readiness amid rising digital risks, the management outlines a balanced, cautious growth strategy. Catch the full discussion on Business Today TV for key insights into one of India’s top-performing PSU banks.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended