Indian Bank Q4 Decoded | Growth, Asset Quality & Fundraising Plans | Binod Kumar Live

Strong earnings and steady growth - Indian Bank continues to stand out in the PSU banking space. In this exclusive conversation, MD & CEO Binod Kumar breaks down Q4 performance, growth outlook, and future strategy. With consistent profitability, improving asset quality, and robust credit growth guidance of 11-13%, the bank remains confident despite global headwinds. Retail and MSME segments continue to drive momentum, while digital adoption surges with over 90% transactions happening online. From expansion plans to cybersecurity readiness amid rising digital risks, the management outlines a balanced, cautious growth strategy. Catch the full discussion on Business Today TV for key insights into one of India’s top-performing PSU banks.