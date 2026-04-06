Indian IT Stocks: Hidden Opportunity Or Value Trap? Deven Choksey Explains

Is the Indian IT sector gearing up for a comeback? In this insightful discussion, market expert Deven Choksey shares why investors should shift focus from sector-based investing to picking strong individual businesses. While the IT sector has faced pressure, strong cash reserves, rupee depreciation benefits, and evolving business models are creating new opportunities. He highlights how AI is not a threat but an enabler, potentially expanding the scale of IT businesses. With companies gradually transitioning from services to product-driven models, the long-term outlook remains constructive. However, a selective and cautious approach is key. Should you invest in IT stocks now or wait? Watch the full conversation for expert insights, strategy, and what lies ahead for Indian IT.