Indian Markets Trade With A Negative Bias On Looming US Tariffs

The Indian stock market kicked off FY26 on a highly volatile note, experiencing sharp swings in early trade. After an initial dip, the indices attempted a recovery but soon reversed course, witnessing a sharp decline within an hour. As of 10:50 AM on Tuesday, April 1st, the Nifty 50 was trading at 23,319.30, down 200.05 points (0.85%), while the Sensex tumbled 871.83 points (1.13%) to 76,543.09. The market was dragged lower primarily by Nifty IT, which fell 2.23%, followed by Financial Services with a 1.3% decline. Other sectors, including Pharma, Metal, Private Banks, and Realty, also contributed to the downside. On the flip side, a few sectors managed to hold their ground, with Nifty Media gaining 1.6%, PSU Banks and Oil & Gas inching up by 0.12%, and the Auto sector rising by 0.3%. The sharp decline in the market comes despite Asian markets trading on a positive note, raising concerns about what might be weighing down sentiment on Dalal Street. Is it profit booking, global cues, or domestic uncertainties?