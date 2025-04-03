Indian Pharma & Textile Stocks Are Winners In Tariff War. Is India Best Investment Destination Now?

President Donald Trump has announced "reciprocal tariff" rates affecting over 60 countries, including India. India will face a 27% tariff, implemented in stages: a 10% baseline tariff from April 5th, with the remaining 16% taking effect on April 10th. Additionally, 25% tariffs are imposed on vehicle and spare part exports, while existing 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum remain. The pharmaceutical, nuclear, and precious metals sectors receive exemptions, offering some relief. However, significant impacts are expected on electrical, textile, and mineral exports. This development has triggered a sharp decline in Asian markets, with Indian markets also reacting negatively. This special edition on Business Today TV analyses the stock market implications, exploring how these tariffs will unfold and where investors should focus their attention.