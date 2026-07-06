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Indian Rupee Outlook: NRI Inflows Bring Relief But Bigger Risks Remain

Indian Rupee Outlook: NRI Inflows Bring Relief But Bigger Risks Remain

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 6, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 6, 2026, 3:33 PM IST

The Indian rupee may find temporary support, but long-term challenges remain. Devina Mehra, Founder & CMD, First Global, believes recent policy measures and NRI-focused schemes could ease pressure on the currency in the short term by attracting overseas inflows. However, she cautions that structural concerns such as weak net foreign direct investment, narrowing interest rate differentials with the US, and dependence on portfolio flows continue to weigh on the rupee's long-term outlook. Watch the full discussion to understand the key factors influencing the rupee and what investors should monitor in the months ahead.

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