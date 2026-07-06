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Indian Stock Market Bottom? Devina Mehra Reveals Why Downside May Be Limited

Indian Stock Market Bottom? Devina Mehra Reveals Why Downside May Be Limited

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 6, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 6, 2026, 4:52 PM IST

India has underperformed many global markets this year, but that may not necessarily be a negative sign. Devina Mehra, Founder & CMD, First Global, believes weak market sentiment and slowing mutual fund inflows are classic contrarian indicators that often appear near market bottoms. She explains that excessive optimism often leads to lower future returns, while pessimism can create attractive investment opportunities. According to her, India's recent underperformance may improve the probability of stronger returns ahead. Watch the full discussion to understand how sentiment, SIP trends, and mutual fund flows can help investors identify potential market turning points.

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