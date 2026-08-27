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Indian Stock Market: Mayuresh Joshi On Nifty, FIIs, IT Stocks, Banks & Pharma

Indian Stock Market: Mayuresh Joshi On Nifty, FIIs, IT Stocks, Banks & Pharma

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 27, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026, 9:27 PM IST

Indian equities remain in a cautious phase as the Nifty trades in a range, foreign investors continue to pull money out and global geopolitical risks keep sentiment volatile. With HDFC Bank facing fresh selling pressure and investors closely watching crude prices, earnings and the broader flow of foreign capital, where should investors look for opportunities? In this edition of Business Today, Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O'Neil India, shares his outlook on the Indian stock market, key sectors and stocks to watch. From pharma, power and domestic engineering to mid-sized banks and chemicals, Joshi discusses where he sees potential opportunities, while also sharing his view on IT stocks and the road ahead for the Nifty. Watch the full conversation for his market strategy, sector outlook and key triggers investors should track.

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