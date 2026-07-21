Indian Stock Market Outlook: Sanjay Sinha On Risks, Rally & Winning Sectors

Is the Indian stock market heading for another leg higher, or is a correction around the corner? In this exclusive conversation, Sanjay Sinha, Founder of Citrus Advisors, shares his outlook on Indian equities amid volatile global markets, elevated crude oil prices, corporate earnings and changing investor sentiment. From the outlook on Nifty and Sensex to sector-specific opportunities, portfolio strategy and risk management, he explains where investors should consider deploying fresh capital and whether it is time to buy, hold or book profits. Watch the full interview for expert insights into the latest market trends, investment strategy and the key factors likely to drive Indian equities in the coming months.