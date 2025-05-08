Indian Stocks Present A Resilient Picture Despite The Border Flare With Pakistan. What Looks Good?

In this episode of Market Masters, we feature an insightful conversation with Mr Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO of Envision Capital. Mr Shah shares his expert perspective on navigating volatile markets, analysing macroeconomic fundamentals, and the structural shifts in Indian equities. From India's resilience in the face of geopolitical tensions to the resurgence of foreign investor interest, he explores key themes shaping investment strategies today. He also delves into the growing opportunities in mid and small caps, sectoral trends including banking, defence PSUs, and export-driven industries like pharma and IT. With a strong emphasis on bottom-up stock picking driven by governance, growth, and capital efficiency, this conversation offers valuable insights for investors looking to understand market dynamics and structure portfolios in an evolving landscape.