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India’s Biggest Pharma Deal: Everything You Need To Know | What's Hot

India’s Biggest Pharma Deal: Everything You Need To Know | What's Hot

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 27, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 27, 2026, 5:25 PM IST

Markets kick off the week on a strong note as What’s Hot with Sakshi Batra tracks the biggest buzz on D-Street. From earnings-driven moves in key stocks to sectoral churn, volatility remains the theme amid ongoing global uncertainties, especially US-Iran tensions. The spotlight is firmly on Sun Pharma after its historic $11.7 billion all-cash acquisition of US-based Organon - the largest overseas buy by an Indian pharma company. Market expert Gaurang Shah shares insights on range-bound markets, earnings impact, and sector-specific opportunities across banking, IT, and defence. While pharma leads the rally, IT shows signs of recovery after recent pressure. Investors are advised to stay cautious yet focused on long-term fundamentals as markets navigate global cues, earnings, and evolving geopolitical developments.

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