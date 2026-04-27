India’s Biggest Pharma Deal: Everything You Need To Know | What's Hot

Markets kick off the week on a strong note as What’s Hot with Sakshi Batra tracks the biggest buzz on D-Street. From earnings-driven moves in key stocks to sectoral churn, volatility remains the theme amid ongoing global uncertainties, especially US-Iran tensions. The spotlight is firmly on Sun Pharma after its historic $11.7 billion all-cash acquisition of US-based Organon - the largest overseas buy by an Indian pharma company. Market expert Gaurang Shah shares insights on range-bound markets, earnings impact, and sector-specific opportunities across banking, IT, and defence. While pharma leads the rally, IT shows signs of recovery after recent pressure. Investors are advised to stay cautious yet focused on long-term fundamentals as markets navigate global cues, earnings, and evolving geopolitical developments.