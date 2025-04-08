India’s Economy Strong Despite Tariffs? Raj Vyas’ Strategy For Investors

In this episode of Daily Calls, Raj Vyas, Vice President – Research at Teji Mandi, explains why the recent correction—from highs of 26,200 to lows of 21,280—could actually be a golden opportunity for investors. With inflation falling to a 7-month low, steady GDP growth, strong GST collections, and expanding IIP numbers, India’s macroeconomic indicators are pointing in the right direction. Despite global concerns like US-China tariff tensions, Raj believes the Indian market has already priced in much of the external risk. Drawing from history, he highlights how markets tend to bounce back post major events, and why buying during dips has consistently delivered positive long-term returns. He advises investors to stay calm, avoid panic selling, and adopt a strategic approach—such as investing 1/3rd to 2/3rd of their capital in quality stocks during such corrections.