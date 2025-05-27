India's First PLA Plant Goes Live!

BTTV’s correspondent Aastha Chopra had an exclusive conversation with Avantika Saraogi, Executive Director of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd., unveiling India’s first PLA biopolymers manufacturing plant. Saraogi emphasized the company’s innovative drive, leveraging farmers, energy, and technology to produce PLA, a sustainable alternative to plastic, priced double but gaining traction with PLA straws. Supported by government subsidies, Saraogi highlighted robust crop prospects, particularly from South India, and the company’s responsible financial management despite debts. She underscored sugar and sugarcane as the company’s backbone while prioritizing value-added products and innovation for future growth.