India's IPO Market Heats Up Again | 258 Companies Await SEBI Green Light | ₹3.27 Lkh Cr IPO Pipeline

India's primary market continues to remain active with a robust IPO pipeline. Around 258 companies with valid SEBI approvals are collectively looking to raise an estimated ₹3.27 lakh crore through public issues. The video also tracks the IPO trends in CY2026, highlights the biggest upcoming listings, and explains why pre-IPO placements are making a strong comeback as companies tap institutional investors ahead of their market debut. Catch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, PRIME Database Group decoding on what's driving India's next wave of IPOs.