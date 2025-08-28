India’s Q1 GDP Outlook | Deloitte Predicts 6.6% Growth, Inflation Under Check

BTTV’s Shailendra Bhatnagar is in conversation with Rumki Majumdar, Economist at Deloitte, discussing India’s GDP estimates. According to Deloitte India, the economy is expected to grow 6.6% in Q1 (April–June) despite mixed signals across sectors. Strong agriculture output, rising rural demand, and robust retail spending are driving consumption growth, while tax exemptions appear to be boosting household spending further. Inflation remains at an 8-year low, aided by stable food and fuel prices, though experts caution that rising consumption could push prices higher in the coming quarters unless investments and capacity expansion keep pace.