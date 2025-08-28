Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
India’s Q1 GDP Outlook | Deloitte Predicts 6.6% Growth, Inflation Under Check

India’s Q1 GDP Outlook | Deloitte Predicts 6.6% Growth, Inflation Under Check

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 28, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 28, 2025, 4:56 PM IST

BTTV’s Shailendra Bhatnagar is in conversation with Rumki Majumdar, Economist at Deloitte, discussing India’s GDP estimates. According to Deloitte India, the economy is expected to grow 6.6% in Q1 (April–June) despite mixed signals across sectors. Strong agriculture output, rising rural demand, and robust retail spending are driving consumption growth, while tax exemptions appear to be boosting household spending further. Inflation remains at an 8-year low, aided by stable food and fuel prices, though experts caution that rising consumption could push prices higher in the coming quarters unless investments and capacity expansion keep pace.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended