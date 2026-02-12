Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
IndiGo, Air India Seek Relief As New Crew Rules Threaten Flight Schedules

IndiGo, Air India Seek Relief As New Crew Rules Threaten Flight Schedules

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Richa Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 12, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 12, 2026, 5:11 PM IST

India’s top airlines IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have urged the government to ease newly implemented cabin crew fatigue rules, warning of possible flight disruptions and higher operating costs. Sources cited by Reuters say the norms — which link duty hours to the number of landings — could severely impact domestic-heavy flight schedules. Airlines argue the rules reduce crew availability, especially on short-haul routes with frequent landings. The mandate for single-occupancy hotel rooms for cabin crew has also raised cost concerns. The rules are already under legal challenge, even as airlines fear a repeat of recent operational disruptions. With peak travel season approaching, carriers say flexibility is crucial to avoid cancellations and delays.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended