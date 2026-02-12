IndiGo, Air India Seek Relief As New Crew Rules Threaten Flight Schedules

India’s top airlines IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have urged the government to ease newly implemented cabin crew fatigue rules, warning of possible flight disruptions and higher operating costs. Sources cited by Reuters say the norms — which link duty hours to the number of landings — could severely impact domestic-heavy flight schedules. Airlines argue the rules reduce crew availability, especially on short-haul routes with frequent landings. The mandate for single-occupancy hotel rooms for cabin crew has also raised cost concerns. The rules are already under legal challenge, even as airlines fear a repeat of recent operational disruptions. With peak travel season approaching, carriers say flexibility is crucial to avoid cancellations and delays.