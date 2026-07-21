IndiGo Signs Historic 1,000+ Engine Deal: What It Means For Expansion, Fleet & Stock Outlook

IndiGo has signed a landmark preliminary agreement with CFM International for more than 1,000 LEAP-1A engines, making it one of the biggest engine deals in aviation history. The agreement supports the airline’s ambitious fleet expansion plans, with nearly 900 aircraft already on order, and strengthens its long-term growth strategy in both domestic and international markets. The airline also plans to establish its own engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing maintenance costs. Karishma Asoodani, Business Today, explains the significance of this historic deal, while Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research, Chola Securities, says IndiGo remains a strong long-term portfolio pick despite near-term challenges such as higher fuel prices, Middle East geopolitical tensions, and volatility in the aviation sector.