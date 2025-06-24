Indogulf CropSciences IPO: Top Management Decodes The Business Growth Blueprint

Indogulf Cropsciences is set to make its D-Street debut on July 3. The IPO opens from June 26 to 30, with a price band of ₹105–₹111 and a face value of ₹10 per share. The lot size is 135 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The ₹200 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹160 crore and an offer for sale of ₹40 crore. Anchor investor allocation is on June 25, and final allotment will be done on July 1. The issue is 50% reserved for QIBs, 15% for non-institutional investors, and 35% for retail investors. The company will use the proceeds to fund working capital, repay debt, and invest in capex, including setting up a dry flowable facility in Haryana, alongside other corporate purposes. Indogulf is known for manufacturing crop protection products, plant nutrients, and biologicals, and was among the first in India to manufacture Pyrazosulfuron Ethyl Technical (97%). The company has four manufacturing facilities across J&K and Haryana, spanning around 20 acres. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Sanjay Aggarwal, Promoter & MD, Indogulf Cropsciences and Manoj Gupta, CFO, Indogulf Cropsciences decoding the company growth blueprint ahead of its IPO debut