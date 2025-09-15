Business Today
Infosys Buyback & AI Push: Why IT Stocks Look Attractive Now | Market View

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 15, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 15, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

India’s IT sector may be entering a new phase of growth. Market expert Avinash Gorakshakar highlights Infosys’ ₹18,000 crore buyback as a major turning point, alongside the sector’s increasing focus on artificial intelligence. Global and Indian IT majors such as Infosys, TCS, and Accenture are actively developing AI models tailored for the Indian market, particularly in generative and conversational AI. Avinash believes this shift could unlock significant business opportunities over the next three to six months, making the sector look attractive once again. With valuations at reasonable levels, he points to large-cap leaders like Infosys and TCS, as well as mid-tier firms like KPIT and Persistent, as potential long-term winners as the IT cycle turns.

