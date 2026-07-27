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Infosys Fined In France: 70-Hour Work-week Debate Returns After €175,000 Labour Penalty

Infosys Fined In France: 70-Hour Work-week Debate Returns After €175,000 Labour Penalty

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Palak Agarwal
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 27, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026, 5:18 PM IST

The debate over work-life balance is back after French labour authorities fined Infosys €175,000 (around ₹2 crore) over alleged shortcomings in its employee time-recording system. The development has reignited discussions around Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek remarks and the culture of long working hours in the I.T. industry. Palak Agarwal, Business Today, explains how tech professionals are reacting, why the focus is on overtime practices, and how the penalty could push Indian I.T. companies to strengthen HR compliance across their European operations. Watch the full report for all the key details

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