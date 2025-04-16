Infosys Gears Up For Q4 Results: What Analysts Expect From India's No. 2 IT Giant

Infosys is set to announce its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, April 16th, and all eyes are on India’s second-largest IT services giant. According to analyst estimates, the company may report a slight decline in revenue and margins, with EBIT likely down to ₹8,700 crore from ₹8,900 crore in Q3. However, profit after tax is expected to rise by 6.9% sequentially.

In this episode of Market Today, Arpit Beriwal, Derivatives Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, shares his view on Infosys and the broader IT sector:

Arpit Beriwal views:

IT Sector Outlook: Nifty IT has seen a steep correction; sector underperformance likely to continue due to global headwinds.

Infosys Stock View: The stock is near its major support zone of 1,360–1,370. Some short-term rebound is possible, but the range-bound trend may continue between 1,380–1,450.

Key Trigger: FY26 guidance, wage hike announcements, and deal wins to be closely watched.

