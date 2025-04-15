scorecardresearch
Investing Strategies: Quality, Allocation, And Risk Appetite | Jay Thakkar's Insights

Investing Strategies: Quality, Allocation, And Risk Appetite | Jay Thakkar's Insights

In this episode of Daily Calls, Jay Thakkar, Head of Derivatives & Quant Research at ICICI Securities, shares valuable strategies for successful investing based on your risk appetite. He discusses the importance of asset allocation and how it should align with your financial goals, risk tolerance, and age group. Jay explores different investment approaches, from aggressive equity-focused strategies to more balanced hybrid portfolios that include debt, equity, and other assets like gold. He also emphasises the significance of choosing high-quality stocks that are in an uptrend, rather than falling for low-priced, illiquid stocks that may not perform well in the long run. Tune in to understand how to create a well-rounded investment strategy that maximizes returns while managing risk effectively.

