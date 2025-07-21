Investors Buy Into Value As Markets Turn Attractive After 3 Weeks Of Declines. Metal & Defence Shine

The markets kick off Monday on a positive note after three weeks of sustained selling pressure. The Nifty rebounds sharply, reclaiming the 25,000 mark from an intraday low of 24,882 — a one-month low. A mix of improved sentiment, positive global cues, and regulatory clarity on the Jane Street-SEBI case has contributed to the bounce. Bank Nifty surges, led by ICICI Bank's strong results, even as HDFC Bank disappoints but lifts mood with a 1:1 bonus. Metals, financials, and cement stocks are also seeing robust action, with several counters hitting 52-week highs. Despite a drag from IT stocks and lackluster Q1 earnings, investors are finding value at lower levels, fueling hopes of a recovery. Catch Market commentary with Shailendra Bhatnagar decoding the market moves and sentiments