Investors Cheer Markets Rebound: Market Guru Maneesh Dangi On Current Market Dynamics

After a period of significant market activity, what's the real direction for Indian equities? Mr. Maneesh Dangi, CEO & Founder of Mosaic Asset Management, a seasoned market observer with three decades under his belt, provides expert analysis. Following a significant rally on Dalal Street, the crucial question on everyone's mind is: Is this a fleeting 'dead cat bounce' or a sign of a genuine shift in underlying sentiment? Maneesh Dangi shares his expert perspective on the recent market movements, analysing whether the 'disappointment cycle' in Indian earnings and growth has truly run its course.

We'll delve into his insightful views on key sectors:

Banking & NBFCs: Discover why Mr. Dangi is 'fairly bullish' on this space, seeing it as a potential harbinger of a new bull market.

Gold: Hear his strong 'bearish' stance on gold, suggesting it has rallied too sharply and might be a 'sell on rallies'.

IT: Understand his cautious outlook on the IT sector, considering its links to the US market and potential economic slowdown.

Bonds: Explore why Mr. Dangi believes '10-year bonds might be one of the best places to be' for safety and returns.

PSU Stocks: Get his nuanced take on different segments within the PSU pack, including banking, utilities, and manufacturing.

Maneesh Dangi will also share his overall outlook for 2025, hinting at a potentially volatile 'trader's paradise' with opportunities for those who can navigate the swings. He'll discuss the chances of FIIs returning, the impact of global market setups, and his assessment of the ongoing economic transition.

Tune in LIVE to Market Guru for this comprehensive and insightful conversation with one of Dalal Street's sharpest minds!