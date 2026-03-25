IPL Champions RCB Sold To Aditya Birla Group-Led Consortium For Rs 16,660 Crore

The IPL landscape has witnessed two massive ownership shake-ups within just 12 hours, sending shockwaves across the cricketing and business worlds. United Spirits, a subsidiary of Diageo, has sold its entire stake in Royal Challengers Bangalore for a staggering $1.78 billion (₹16,660 crore) to a powerful consortium led by Aditya Birla Group, alongside the Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals has also changed hands in a $1.63 billion deal, acquired by a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani, reportedly backed by the Walmart and the Hamp family. These back-to-back deals highlight the soaring valuations of IPL franchises and underline the league’s growing global commercial appeal.