IPO Rush: 3 Listings, 2 New Issues & ESDS Software Solutions In Focus

India’s IPO market is set for a busy Tuesday, September 1, with three companies making their stock market debut and two fresh IPOs opening for subscription. Symbiotec Pharmalab, Skyways Air Services and Hy-Tech Engineers will list today after their IPOs received strong investor demand, with Hy-Tech Engineers witnessing an impressive 247.39 times subscription.

Meanwhile, Rays of Belief and Deepa Jewellers open their IPOs today and will remain open until September 3. In the primary market spotlight, ESDS Software Solutions is also in focus as its ₹720-crore IPO enters its final day of subscription. The company has set a price band of ₹408–429 per share, with listing expected on September 4.

In this episode, we speak to Piyush Somani, CMD, ESDS Software Solutions, to understand the company’s business, growth strategy, cloud and data centre operations, IPO plans and outlook. We also track the key numbers and investor interest across today’s IPO listings and new issues.