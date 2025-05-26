IPO Watch: Leela Hotels Vs Aegis Vopac Open For Subscription. Which One Should You Subscribe ?

In this episode of BTTV, Pawan presents a detailed overview of two major IPOs that have opened for subscription – Slosh Bangalore (Leela Hotels) and Aegis Wopac Terminals. Both issues are open until Wednesday, 28th May. Pawan breaks down the key fundamentals, strengths, and concerns of each offering, including the valuation, financials, parentage, and sector-specific growth trends. He also summarises the latest brokerage recommendations from leading firms like Anand Rathi, Ventura, SBI Securities, and others. Later in the segment, we’re joined by Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research at Globe Capital, who shares his expert view on which IPO appears to be the better investment opportunity. With strong insights into the luxury hospitality play of Leela Hotels and the infrastructure-driven growth of Aegis Vopac, this analysis is a must-watch for retail investors weighing their options.