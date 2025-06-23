Iran-Israel War Tensions Spike: Is It Time To Bet On Defence Stocks?

In this exclusive market segment, Brijesh Ail, Head of Technical & Derivatives at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, shares his trading outlook for the week amid heightened geopolitical tensions. Following the U.S. strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend, global markets have opened on a volatile note. Brijesh recommends a stock-specific trading approach, particularly in the defence sector, which he believes is showing strong momentum. He highlights stocks such as Garden Reach (GRSE), which has broken out to new highs, and Paras Defence, which appears poised for further upside towards the ₹1800–₹1850 zone. Mazagon Dock is also showing strength at lower levels with a potential for a 100–120 point up move, while HAL is expected to stay within a range. For those looking to take long positions, Brijesh advises using the day’s low as a stop-loss.