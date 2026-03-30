Iran Mocks Trump Over Market Moves | Speaker Tweets ‘Dump & Pump’ Advice To Investors

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf has sparked a global debate after mocking market movements linked to statements by Donald Trump, calling them a “reverse indicator” for traders. His remarks come amid rising scrutiny over unusual financial activity, including a massive $580 million trade placed just minutes before a key announcement on pausing strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure. This isn’t the first time markets have reacted sharply to Trump’s posts. In 2025, his “great time to buy” message was followed hours later by a tariff pause that sent the S&P 500 soaring 9.5% in a single day. As geopolitical tensions intensify, questions are growing louder—are markets simply reacting, or are they being anticipated? This story dives into the intersection of politics, timing, and trillion-dollar market movements.