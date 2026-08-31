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Iran War Escalation: Oil Prices Rise, Why Indian Markets Face Fresh Pressure

Iran War Escalation: Oil Prices Rise, Why Indian Markets Face Fresh Pressure

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 31, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026, 1:37 PM IST

Geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran are escalating, with fresh military strikes and missile attacks raising concerns over a wider conflict. Crude oil prices have reacted sharply, rising around 2% in Asian trade. Ajay Bagga, Sr. Market Veteran, says the situation has shifted from an economic sanctions phase to a “warm war” scenario. For India, which is heavily dependent on crude oil imports, higher oil prices could increase input costs and put pressure on corporate margins and market valuations. He explains why investors need to closely track the Iran-US conflict, oil prices and their impact on Indian equities.

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