Iran War Impact: Panic Selling Or Buying Opportunity? | Devina Mehra Explains

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 2, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 2, 2026, 9:40 PM IST

As geopolitical tensions between the US, Israel and Iran escalate, markets are witnessing heightened volatility and nervous sentiment. But should investors panic? In this insightful conversation, Devina Mehra, Founder & CMD of First Global, breaks down the real impact of wars on equity markets using data and historical trends. She explains why most geopolitical conflicts have only a temporary effect on markets and why panic selling can be a costly mistake. From Iran’s strategy to global risk perception and market behavior, get a clear, data-backed perspective on navigating uncertainty. Should you buy the dip or stay cautious? Watch this exclusive discussion to make smarter investment decisions in volatile times.

