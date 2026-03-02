Iran War Impact: Panic Selling Or Buying Opportunity? | Devina Mehra Explains

As geopolitical tensions between the US, Israel and Iran escalate, markets are witnessing heightened volatility and nervous sentiment. But should investors panic? In this insightful conversation, Devina Mehra, Founder & CMD of First Global, breaks down the real impact of wars on equity markets using data and historical trends. She explains why most geopolitical conflicts have only a temporary effect on markets and why panic selling can be a costly mistake. From Iran’s strategy to global risk perception and market behavior, get a clear, data-backed perspective on navigating uncertainty. Should you buy the dip or stay cautious? Watch this exclusive discussion to make smarter investment decisions in volatile times.