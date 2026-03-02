Business Today
Business News
Iran War Impact: Should You Sell Or Stay Invested? | Devina Mehra Explains

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 2, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 2, 2026, 5:21 PM IST

Join us for a special LIVE discussion with Devina Mehra, Founder of First Global, as we decode the impact of rising West Asia tensions on markets. With crude at highs and gold surging, should investors be worried or see this as an opportunity? Devina Mehra shares data-backed insights, explaining why geopolitical shocks are usually short-lived for equities and how investors should stay disciplined. From asset allocation and global diversification to the outlook on IT and banking stocks, she breaks down what really matters in volatile times. Is this panic justified, or a chance to buy quality? Don’t miss this deep dive into market strategy, risks, and long-term wealth creation.

