Iran War Threatens Fertiliser Supply: Is India’s Kharif Crop At Risk?

Is India heading toward an agricultural challenge just before the crucial Kharif sowing season? The ongoing Iran conflict is disrupting global fertiliser supply chains, especially through the vital Strait of Hormuz — a key route for energy and fertiliser trade. Fertilisers, heavily dependent on natural gas, are already seeing price spikes globally. With urea prices rising sharply and shipments facing delays, concerns are growing over timely availability for Indian farmers. While the government maintains that current stock levels are comfortable and imports are being secured, the real risk lies in timing. Kharif crops like paddy, maize, and cotton depend heavily on fertiliser application during a narrow sowing window. Any prolonged disruption could impact yields and increase costs. This report breaks down the global crisis, India’s preparedness, and how serious the threat really is.