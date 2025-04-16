IREDA Earnings Impress! What’s Driving The Green Energy Financier’s Stock? Up 27% In April

IREDA has delivered a solid Q4 performance, and the stock has surged nearly 27% in April alone. But is there more fuel left in the rally? On Market Today with Business Today TV, Gaurang Shah (Geojit) and Arpit Beriwal (Motilal Oswal) weigh in on the green energy financier’s prospects after its impressive earnings. Gaurang Shah reaffirms his long-term bullish view on IREDA, calling it a “great long-term play” on India’s clean energy growth. He highlights the role of IREDA in bridging India’s power deficit and backs it for a 12–24 month horizon. Arpit Beriwal analyses the stock’s technical chart and says IREDA has formed a strong base near ₹150. A close above ₹180 could trigger a rally towards ₹200–₹220 levels, making current levels still attractive for long-term investors.

Also discussed in the excerpt:

IREDA’s role in India’s renewable power transition

Whether GENSOL exposure poses a risk?

Short-term vs long-term strategy for investors

