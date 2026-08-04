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IREDA Q1 Profit Jumps 37%, But Experts See No Recovery Yet

IREDA Q1 Profit Jumps 37%, But Experts See No Recovery Yet

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 4, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026, 3:01 PM IST

IREDA reported a strong Q1 performance, with total income rising 15% to ₹2,251 crore and net profit climbing 37% to ₹339 crore. Gaurav Sharma, Vice President & Head of Research, Globe Capital, says that despite the healthy earnings, the stock continues to show weak technical signals with no clear signs of a sustained recovery. He believes every recent rally has ended in fresh declines and expects any meaningful turnaround to take at least a couple of quarters. Investors are advised to remain cautious and avoid fresh buying until stronger recovery signals emerge.

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