IREDA, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., unveiled its April-June quarter results on July 10. The net profit for the quarter saw a decline of 35.7%, amounting to ₹247 crore compared to ₹384 crore reported in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter showed a robust growth of 28.9%, reaching ₹1,947 crore from ₹1,510 crore a year ago. Pradip Kumar Das, CMD of IREDA, discusses the Q1 results and outlines future growth strategies.