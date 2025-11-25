Business Today
Is AI A Bubble? Global Market Impact & India Outlook | Market Masters

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 25, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 25, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Wall Street has seen sharp volatility recently, with major corrections in the Nasdaq, Bitcoin, and the Magnificent Seven stocks such as Nvidia, Meta, and Tesla. But sentiment has now flipped sharply, with a strong “risk-on” rally returning across US markets. The big debate dominating Wall Street today is whether AI-linked tech valuations represent a bubble - or a transformational long-term opportunity, similar to the internet era. Investors are cautious about stretched valuations, yet remain confident that AI will drive massive economic change. The outlook for AI and its sustainability will significantly influence global markets through 2026. What does this mean for India? Can strong domestic fundamentals help shield Indian equities from US volatility? Watch the full discussion!

