Is India Shielded From The Crude Spike Driven By Middle East Tensions?

In this edition market guru , we delve into the recent 40% surge in crude oil prices — from $56 to $76 per barrel — and examine its implications for Indian equities. With heightened tensions in the Middle East, particularly the Iran-Israel conflict, questions are being raised about how long the rally in oil can sustain and whether it poses a serious threat to India’s economy. While India has shifted its oil sourcing from Iran to Russia, and global demand remains subdued due to slowdowns in major economies like the US, the risk of a flare-up remains. As long as prices remain under $80, the situation appears manageable, but any escalation in geopolitical tensions could change that outlook swiftly. Tune in as we decode how crude price volatility, global GDP trends, and strategic oil supply decisions could impact Indian markets.