“Is India The Next Frontier For Interor’s Pharmaceutical Expansion?”: CEO Geoffroy Waroqueaux

Interor, a European player in pharmaceutical intermediates and specialty chemicals, is eyeing India for its next phase of growth. CEO Geoffroy Waroqueaux shares insights on potential investment, partnerships, and the future of Indian pharma in the global supply chain.

India’s Growing Pharmaceutical Market: India's pharma industry is projected to reach $130 billion by 2030, attracting interest from global and European companies.

Strategic Manufacturing Hub: India is a key hub for affordable, high-quality manufacturing, with the 2nd highest number of USFDA-approved plants globally.

Investment Attraction: European pharma companies like Interor are expanding in India, seeking manufacturing partnerships and co-development opportunities.