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Is It Time To Shift From Equities To Fixed Income? Axis Mutual Fund's Aditya Pagaria Answers

Is It Time To Shift From Equities To Fixed Income? Axis Mutual Fund's Aditya Pagaria Answers

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 7, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 7, 2026, 5:04 PM IST

With markets navigating changing interest rate expectations, easing bond yields, foreign investor flows and a shifting macroeconomic backdrop, where should investors be putting their money? In this exclusive conversation, Aditya Pagaria, Senior Fixed Income Fund Manager at Axis Mutual Fund, shares his outlook on the Indian economy, RBI policy, bond markets, debt mutual funds and the broader investment landscape. He explains whether fixed income deserves a larger place in investor portfolios, how to approach duration and debt funds, and what the latest market trends could mean for both equity and fixed income investors. If you're looking to build a smarter investment strategy in today's market, this discussion offers valuable insights into navigating volatility and identifying opportunities.

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