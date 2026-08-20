Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Is ₹20,000 SIP Enough To Build Wealth? The 15–20 Year Investment Math Explained

Is ₹20,000 SIP Enough To Build Wealth? The 15–20 Year Investment Math Explained

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 20, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026, 8:45 PM IST

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 or ₹20,000 can potentially build meaningful wealth over a 15–20 year period, but the required amount depends on future expenses, inflation and lifestyle goals. Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth, explains why investors should not assess SIPs in isolation. At 7% inflation, monthly expenses can roughly double every 10 years, making inflation-adjusted planning essential. Investors should use SIP calculators and factor in their expected expenses, investment horizon and return assumptions to assess whether their current contributions can support their long-term financial goals and desired lifestyle.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended