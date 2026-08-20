Is ₹20,000 SIP Enough To Build Wealth? The 15–20 Year Investment Math Explained

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 or ₹20,000 can potentially build meaningful wealth over a 15–20 year period, but the required amount depends on future expenses, inflation and lifestyle goals. Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth, explains why investors should not assess SIPs in isolation. At 7% inflation, monthly expenses can roughly double every 10 years, making inflation-adjusted planning essential. Investors should use SIP calculators and factor in their expected expenses, investment horizon and return assumptions to assess whether their current contributions can support their long-term financial goals and desired lifestyle.