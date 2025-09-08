Business Today
Is Tata Motors Poised For A Strong Reversal? Brijesh Ail On Stock’s Recovery Path

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 8, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 8, 2025, 1:57 PM IST

Tata Motors has been stuck in a narrow range through most of 2025, underperforming the broader market despite GST benefits. But is the bottom now in place? In this conversation, Brijesh Ail, Head of Technical & Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, shares his detailed technical view on Tata Motors. He highlights the crucial support zones around ₹600–₹650 and the resistance near ₹800, while mapping out the potential path back towards ₹900–₹1100 levels. From near-term trading opportunities to the long-term recovery outlook, this analysis decodes whether Tata Motors is poised for a strong reversal and what investors should watch out for.

