Is The Market Near A Bottom? Deven Choksey On War Impact & Market Outlook

Market sentiment remains fragile as geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to weigh on global equities. Deven Choksey, Managing Director of DRChoksey FinServ, shares his perspective on how markets are reacting to the ongoing conflict and what it means for investors. Choksey notes that India remains relatively resilient due to its balanced diplomatic relations with countries such as Russia, Iran, Israel and the United States. He also highlights that valuations in the market have corrected during the recent decline, creating selective opportunities for long-term investors. According to him, the Nifty 50 could be forming a bottom in the 22,800 to 23,200 range, and any easing of geopolitical tensions could help markets stage a recovery.