Is This Just The Beginning? Ajay Bagga On Lasting Market Pain From Trump’s Tariff Moves

In a sharp take on Donald Trump’s tariff-first strategy, market veteran Ajay Bagga says the former US President is “front-loading” his economic playbook.Bagga explains how Trump, unlike in his previous term, is now kickstarting his agenda with tariffs—reserving tax cuts and deregulation for later. He points out the urgency behind this move, as Trump may be aiming to lock in key policy measures before the US Congress potentially reins in his authority. What does this mean for global markets, trade relations, and India? Don’t miss this insightful conversation.