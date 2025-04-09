scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Market Today
Is This Just The Beginning? Ajay Bagga On Lasting Market Pain From Trump’s Tariff Moves

Feedback

Is This Just The Beginning? Ajay Bagga On Lasting Market Pain From Trump’s Tariff Moves

 

In a sharp take on Donald Trump’s tariff-first strategy, market veteran Ajay Bagga says the former US President is “front-loading” his economic playbook.Bagga explains how Trump, unlike in his previous term, is now kickstarting his agenda with tariffs—reserving tax cuts and deregulation for later. He points out the urgency behind this move, as Trump may be aiming to lock in key policy measures before the US Congress potentially reins in his authority. What does this mean for global markets, trade relations, and India? Don’t miss this insightful conversation.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement